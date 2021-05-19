LA Pride announces two in-person events for June

article

The organizers of LA Pride announced two major in-person events for June's month-long Thrive with Pride celebration, including an LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium.

An LGBTQ+ artist will kick-start festivities before the Dodgers' June 11 game against the Texas Rangers with a rendition of the national anthem, and fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be welcomed onto the field to watch a fireworks show after the game, set to a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane.

Dodgers part-owners Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss will be in attendance, and the night will also include drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community and additional surprise guests, according to the team.

"The Dodgers take so much pride in celebrating Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community and are excited to host our eighth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium, which continues to grow into one of the biggest Pride nights in all of professional sports,'' said Erik Braverman, the Dodgers' senior vice president of marketing.

A special event ticket package including a game ticket and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed T-shirt is on sale at dodgers.com/LAPride.

All tickets available through the link will be located in the sections reserved for fully vaccinated fans, where social distancing will not be required and fans will be seated directly next to other parties. Face coverings are still required except while eating or drinking.

LA Pride is also partnering with Cinespia to present an LGBTQ+ movie night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on June 26. Event details and ticket information will be announced online in the coming weeks.

The two events are in addition to the previously announced "Thrive with Pride'' livestreamed TikTok concert with Charli XCX on June 10, a televised special on June 12 and the month-long Pride Makes a Difference philanthropic volunteer/donate activation.

"It was always our intention to offer our community opportunities to safely celebrate Pride together in accordance with safety guidelines by both the CDC and Los Angeles County,'' said Sharon-Franklin Brown, board president of the Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit that produces the annual LA Pride celebration.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"It's been two years since we all came together to celebrate in person. We know our community wants to be together and we want to do everything we can to create these moments,'' she continued. "This is why we're providing other larger capacity, outdoor entertainment for all ages of our community. We're working closely with city officials and local organizations to make sure these programs provide adequate safety and accessibility as well as reflect the resilience of all our people.''

RELATED: LA Pride looks to find new home outside City of West Hollywood for 2021

In July of last year, CSW announced that LA Pride would move its annual LGBTQ parade out of West Hollywood after more than four decades in the city, but a new location has not been announced. The parade and festival were canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

More information can be found at lapride.org.