Thunderbird F-16 crashes in Southern California; pilot ejects safely

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft crashed during a training mission in Southern California.

What we know:

The crash happened Wednesday, Dec. 3 around 10:45 a.m. near Trona in San Bernardino County.

A Thunderbird pilot was able to safely eject from the aircraft. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries after successfully deploying a parachute.

The aircraft crashed into a dry lake bed. According to the Thunderbirds, the training mission was over "controlled airspace".

Video shared online shows a large explosion occurring as the aircraft crashes. Video also shows the pilot nearby parachuting down.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The incident is under investigation.