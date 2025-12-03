Thunderbird F-16 crashes in Southern California; pilot ejects safely
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft crashed during a training mission in Southern California.
What we know:
The crash happened Wednesday, Dec. 3 around 10:45 a.m. near Trona in San Bernardino County.
A Thunderbird pilot was able to safely eject from the aircraft. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries after successfully deploying a parachute.
The aircraft crashed into a dry lake bed. According to the Thunderbirds, the training mission was over "controlled airspace".
Video shared online shows a large explosion occurring as the aircraft crashes. Video also shows the pilot nearby parachuting down.
It's unclear what caused the crash. The incident is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story came from a post made on X by AFThunderbirds.