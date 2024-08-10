2028 Olympics: Mayor Bass promises a 'no-car' Olympics for LA

Mayor Karen Bass Saturday promised a "no-car games" when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics, announcing that the city will expand its public transportation system and encourage businesses to allow employees to work from home during the 17 days of the Olympics to avoid traffic jams.

Bass, who is in Paris with other city officials to participate in Sunday's closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, also said the city would borrow thousands of buses from around the country to help carry visitors.

"As we've seen here in Paris, the Olympics are an opportunity to make transformative change," Bass said Saturday. "It's our top priority to ensure that the Olympic preparations benefit Angelenos for decades to come... We want to make sure that we're helping small local businesses, that we're creating local jobs and making lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles.

"Back in L.A., we're already meeting with businesses about procurement, especially small businesses. And I'll say that that's something that I admire Paris is doing, making a commitment that a percentage of the business goes to small businesses here, we're already working to create jobs by expanding our public transportation system in order for us to have a no car games. And that's a feat in Los Angeles, because we've always been in love with our cars, but we're already working to ensure that we can build a greener Los Angeles."

Although most Olympic events in Los Angeles will be accessible only via public transit, some large venues such as SoFi Stadium are still expected to permit on-site vehicle parking.

On Sunday, Bass will receive the Olympic flag and return with it to Los Angeles the next day. She touched on the historic nature of LA's first female mayor receiving the flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the first woman to lead that city.

"Mayor Hidalgo is the first woman to serve as Mayor of Paris and being the first woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles, we know that tomorrow, as Casey described, we will be sharing a historic moment as I received the flag from her," Bass said. "And when we do that exchanging of the flag, we will be sending a message to girls all across the world that they can do anything. They can run for the gold, and they can run for office, or hopefully they'll do both!"

The mayor landed in Paris on Thursday, part of a contingent that also includes LA28 President Casey Wasserman, City Council President Paul Krekorian, Councilwoman Traci Park and City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo. Also in Paris are U.S. second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and his presidential delegation, California Sen. Laphonza Butler and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Bass met with Emhoff and also spoke with Butler and Garcia about "increased partnership ahead of the 2028 Games," her office said.

Later Saturday, she attended the United States' 98-87 victory over France in the gold medal men's basketball game.

On Friday, Bass visited the Paris Media Centre, the Olympic Village and sporting event venues to collect information on logistics for stadiums and other facilities needed during the games.

SUGGESTED:

On Thursday, Bass toured the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron at the Tuileries Garden with Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins and George Pla, president of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission. The group also visited Hotel De Ville, Paris City Hall, for a live fan activation at La Terrasse des Jeux where fans from all over the city are able to watch the games together.

The mayor hopes to implement similar programs throughout Los Angeles when the Southland hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

Bass also met with Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine Mayor Karim Bouamrane at Saint- Ouen City Hall to follow up on the partnership established with Los Angeles during their meeting in March. The partnership includes priorities for youth, the environment, sports and culture.

Bass and Bouamrane also met with youth from the 100 Black Men of America Summer 2024 Cultural Exchange -- an initiative that gives youth the opportunity to visit a foreign country and learn about different cultures. Participants of the program are residents from L.A., the San Francisco Bay Area, New Orleans, Georgia, Maryland and London.

She visited the Parc des Nations at La Villette, home to 15 National Olympic Committee's hospitality houses, which includes Club France. Ten of the 15 hospitality houses offer free entry, giving visitors from all around the world the opportunity to cheer on their athletes and feel at home at little to no cost. The park sees around 100,000 visitors a day.

As part of Bass' trip, she visited Station Afrique, a space dedicated to members of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa. Mayor Bass hopes to implement a similar hospitality house system in Los Angeles, where L.A.'s diaspora communities, visitors and residents can connect to the cultures and nationalities represented within the Olympic movement.

On Saturday, she emphasized that the dire traffic nightmares predicted before LA's last Olympics never materialized.

"In 1984, 40 years ago, Mayor Bradley, the first Black Mayor of Los Angeles, held an Olympic Games that, 40 years later, still benefits Los Angeles, and we want to build on that legacy together," Bass' statement said. "We are so excited to create the opportunity for Angelenos that lasts for decades, for their children and grandchildren to remember that the 2028 Olympics served as a catalyst for their family's success, and that's exactly what we plan to do."

Upon her arrival at LAX at about 2 p.m. Monday, Bass is expected to host a news conference to showcase the flag and highlights of her trip.