LA 2028 Olympics: How to find game tickets

In the summer of 2028, hundreds of athletes from around the world will travel to Los Angeles for the Summer Olympic Games.

Opening Ceremonies for the games start July 14, 2028 and opening ceremonies for the Paralympic Games will begin August 15, 2028.

This will mark the third time Los Angeles served as the host city for the Olympic Games and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

Tickets

With much anticipation building for the games, several people are already looking for event tickets and local accommodations.

LA28 announced that the official ticketing service provider for the games would be AXS and CTS EVENTIM.

Right now it is unclear when tickets will go on sale or how much they will cost. According to the International Olympic Committee, ticket sales are under the responsibility of the Organizing Committees for the Olympic Games (OCOGs).

According to their website, information about ticket sales will become available at a later date.

Venues

Several iconic LA sports stadiums will host various games.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will host the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The Crypto.com Arena, home of the LA Kings, Sparks, and Lakers will host gymnastics competitions.

SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers, "will host the largest swimming venue in Olympic history," officials said.

Track and field athletes and para-athletes will compete at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, and Skateboarding Park and Street will be held at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The iconic pool in Exposition Park will host the Diving events. Long Beach will host more aquatic events and those games will happen at a later date.

The Equestrian and Para Equestrian competitions will move to Temecula.

The shooting competitions will also move to a different venue in Southern California, outside of Los Angeles.

Several more venue announcements for other sports are expected at a later date.

Officials did confirm Los Angeles will not host the Canoe Slalom and Softball competitions. Those two will be held in Oklahoma City.