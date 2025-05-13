Hollywood Park to develop state-of-the-art movie studio, production facility

The Brief The initial phase of Hollywood Park Studios will span 12 acres, featuring five sound stages, a three-story office building, and a parking structure. The project aims to transform the area into a media, entertainment, and technology hub, with potential expansion to include up to 20 stages and another 200,000 square feet of office space.



Hollywood Park officials announced plans Tuesday to construct a movie studio and production facility at the Inglewood mixed-used development in the shadow of SoFi Stadium, with the facility expected to house the International Broadcast Center for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What we know:

Hollywood Park Studios will occupy 12 acres and feature five sound stages, a three-story office building, and extensive production facilities.

The initial phase of the Hollywood Park Studios project will cover 12 acres and include five 18,000-square-foot sound stages, two of which will be able to open into a single 36,000-square-foot space.

It will also include a three-story, 80,000-square-foot office building, along with a 1,100-vehicle parking structure that will include a 20-foot-high bay on the ground level to accommodate up to 60 trailers to support movie production.

The backstory:

Hollywood Park, developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States.

The project aims to create a "city within a city" combining media, entertainment, and technology, transforming the greater Los Angeles area.

The International Broadcast Center will be a key facility for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, capturing every moment of the event.

What they're saying:

E. Stanley Kroenke expressed excitement about expanding Hollywood Park's role in the 2028 Games, stating, "We are thrilled to expand the role we will play in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games by hosting the International Broadcast Center and the global media outlets who will call it home during that summer."

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover added, "The International Broadcast Center will serve as one of our first fully operational facilities for the Games, capturing every inspiring moment of the LA28 Games."

What's next:

Construction of Hollywood Park Studios will begin later this month, with Gensler leading the design, Clayco as the general contractor, and Pacific Edge as project manager. Financing is arranged by Guggenheim Investments.

Following the 2028 Games, HPS will be available for studio production and operations.

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release issued by Los Angeles Rams Chairman/Owner and Hollywood Park developer E. Stanley Kroenke.



