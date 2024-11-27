Iconic Norms location to become a Raising Cane's in 2027

The Brief Norms' lease on La Cienega Boulevard in LA will expire in 2027. The iconic location is set to become a Raising Cane's. The new owners said they plan to maintain the building's historic design.



Patrons may soon be exchanging Norms’ famous pancakes for Raising Cane’s sauce, as the iconic Los Angeles diner may soon become a fast-food restaurant.

The Norms location La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood is known for its unique retro architecture. However, the lease at the locations expires in 2027 and is set to become a Raising Cane’s.

The new owners said they plan to maintain the building’s historic design, which first opened its doors in 1957.

Some locals are pushing back against the change.

A proposal will be presented to the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission on Dec. 5.

Norms has several other locations in Los Angeles and one restaurant in Las Vegas.