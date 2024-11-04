Dodgers star Kiké Hernández ‘working’ at Alhambra Raising Cane’s

The Brief Kiké Hernández is making an appearance at a Raising Cane's in Alhambra to greet fans. The Dodgers star will be "working" as as fry cook and cashier. You can catch Hernández from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT.



Fresh on the heels of a World Series championship victory, Kiké Hernández isn't leaving his work schedule clear just yet.

The Dodgers star will be "working" a shift at Raising Cane's located at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. in Alhambra from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hernández will be working the cash register and fryer and will serve fans from the counter and drive-thru, officials said.

The event is open to the public.

Los Angeles celebrated the Dodgers' historic World Series victory on Friday with a parade and festivities at Dodger Stadium.

The historic win marks the Dodgers' eighth World Series championship and their first title since 2020. When the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games of the 2020 Fall Classic, an in-person parade ended up not happening that fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Wednesday night's Game 5, winning the best-of-7 series 4-1 with Freddie Freeman named World Series MVP.

Los Angeles opens its spring schedule on Feb. 20 against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch.

