These are California's top restaurants, according to OpenTable

The Brief OpenTable unveiled its Top 100 Restaurants in America list, highlighting the most sought-after dining destinations in 2024 from coast to coast. The list is compiled by analyzing more than 14 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, and other factors. California was home to 19 of the top restaurants - the most in any state.



Looking to have dinner in one of the best restaurants in the U.S.?

You won't have to go too far, apparently!

OpenTable released its list of top 100 restaurants for 2024 - and 19 are in California.

To create the list, OpenTable analyzed more than 14 million diner reviews in 53 cities, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors.

Chicago had the largest share of top restaurants of any other city this year while California topped the list with the most restaurants of any state.

Here are the 19 restaurants in California to be featured on OpenTable's list this year:

"This year's Top 100 list reflects the breadth of restaurants on OpenTable – we're very proud to see local hotspots like Akahoshi Ramen, alongside MICHELIN-starred spots like Addison By William Bradley and institutions like Old Ebbitt Grill and House of Prime Rib," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "I couldn't be prouder of every restaurant that made this list for their incredible efforts to deliver hospitality to their guests at every turn. For diners, there's something for everyone on this list – it's an amazing hit list for locals and travelers too."

