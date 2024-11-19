These are California's top restaurants, according to OpenTable
LOS ANGELES - Looking to have dinner in one of the best restaurants in the U.S.?
You won't have to go too far, apparently!
OpenTable released its list of top 100 restaurants for 2024 - and 19 are in California.
To create the list, OpenTable analyzed more than 14 million diner reviews in 53 cities, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, percentage of five-star reviews among other factors.
Chicago had the largest share of top restaurants of any other city this year while California topped the list with the most restaurants of any state.
Here are the 19 restaurants in California to be featured on OpenTable's list this year:
- Addison By William Bradley - San Diego, Calif.
- Antico Nuovo - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Bavel - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Bestia - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Cesarina - San Diego, Calif.
- Cowboy Star - San Diego, Calif.
- Evvia - Palo Alto, Calif.
- Fishing With Dynamite - Manhattan Beach, Calif.
- Four Kings - San Francisco, Calif.
- House of Prime Rib - San Francisco, Calif.
- insideOUT - San Diego, Calif.
- Jeune et Jolie - Carlsbad, Calif.
- Kokkari Estiatorio - San Francisco, Calif.
- Musso & Frank Grill - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Providence - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Saffy's - Los Angeles, Calif.
- The Dock - Newport Beach, Calif.
- The Progress - San Francisco, Calif.
- Youngblood - San Diego, Calif.
"This year's Top 100 list reflects the breadth of restaurants on OpenTable – we're very proud to see local hotspots like Akahoshi Ramen, alongside MICHELIN-starred spots like Addison By William Bradley and institutions like Old Ebbitt Grill and House of Prime Rib," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "I couldn't be prouder of every restaurant that made this list for their incredible efforts to deliver hospitality to their guests at every turn. For diners, there's something for everyone on this list – it's an amazing hit list for locals and travelers too."
You can see the full list of top restaurants by tapping or clicking here.
The Source: This story was reported with information from OpenTable. FOX TV Digital Team contributed.