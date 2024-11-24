In-N-Out Burger dethroned as California's favorite fast food chain

The Brief A new study has crowned California's favorite fast food chain. McDonald's took the top spot, followed by Taco Bell then In-N-Out in the top three. Wendy's, Chipotle, Burger King, Del Taco, KFC and Carl's Jr. also placed on the list.



It appears California has a new favorite fast food chain.

Dethroning In-N-Out Burger for the number one spot is McDonald's, according to a recent study by Bet California.

The study was based on search engine interest from California residents between November 2023 and November 2024. It excluded coffee chains.

Taco Bell ranked second, followed by In-N-Out, Jack in the Box, and Chick-fil-A to round out the top five.

Wendy's, Chipotle, Burger King, Del Taco, KFC and Carl's Jr. also placed on the list.

What's one thing all these fast food chains have in common? They all started in California.

SUGGESTED:

Did your favorite chain make the list?

The Source: This story was reported with information from a study by Bet California.







