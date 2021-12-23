LA Metro is giving out a free 90-day pass to new LIFE program members

LA Metro is offering a new incentive for low-income riders who join their LIFE discounted fare program. The Low-Income Fare is Easy program offers discounts on weekly and monthly Metro passes, or 20 free rides with other participating transit agencies.

Now, the transportation authority is offering a free 90-day pass to new applicants. The pass would go into effect on Jan. 10, 2022, the same day that bus fare collection starts up again. Once that pass is expired, participants will be able to add the discounted fares to their TAP cards.

In order to be eligible, applicants must meet income requirements, which vary depending on the size of the household. One-person households making less than $41,400 a year are eligible to apply. Income requirements for larger households can be found on the program's website. Applications can be filled out online, mailed in, or submitted at one of Metro's in-person signup events.

