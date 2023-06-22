Metro bus driver stabbed in Venice, suspect arrested

article

A Metro bus driver was stabbed in the back in Venice Thursday, and a suspect believed to be homeless was taken into custody.

The stabbing occurred Thursday afternoon along Windward Circle.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on what may have prompted the attack. No information was immediately available about the suspect, but LAPD confirmed to FOX 11 that the suspected attacker was taken into custody.

RELATED: Metro to develop plan for in-house safety department

Metro issued a statement saying the transit agency "is angered and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones. We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident and are grateful for their swift action in arresting the suspect."

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-LAPD 24-7.

This stabbing comes on the same day that the Metro Board of Supervisors approved a motion calling for development of an implementation plan for an in-house public safety department, with the goal of presenting the plan to the transit agency board in January 2024.