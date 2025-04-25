Officials break ground on 105 Freeway ExpressLanes project

On Friday morning, LA Metro and Caltrans broke ground on a new express lane project for the 105 Freeway.

The 105 Freeway ExpressLanes project is to happen in 3 phases.

Expanding the 105 Freeway from El Segundo to Norwalk

What we know:

The 105 Freeway ExpressLanes project will expand the 105 Freeway from El Segundo to Norwalk, extending it from 10 lanes to 12 for a nearly six-mile stretch along the freeway.

A map provided by Metro shows the expansion will happen in three phases, from west to east. The first from Sepulveda near the 405 to Central Avenue, the remaining two segments to follow from Central Avenue to Studebaker Road near the 605 Freeway.

Metro estimates up to 250,000 drivers use it daily with an average speed during peak hours of about 25 miles per hour. This project would maintain the existing general-purpose lanes in each direction, while converting the current single carpool lane into two express toll lanes available for all drivers with carpools using them free of charge and single drivers paying a toll depending on how heavy the traffic is. Now, Metro officials say the first phase from the 405 to Central will be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Full completion is expected in 2029.

What they're saying:

"This segment from essentially the 405 or Sepulveda, the Central Avenue here in South LA, Hawthorne, you know, Lennox and Inglewood is also a 20 by 28 project. So. basically, people will be able to use the express lanes, will put buses on express lanes to help get people to different Olympic venues. But this also carries on the legacy of projects we have in LA to reduce traffic to help people get to where they need to go," said Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler.