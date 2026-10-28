LA mayor race: Karen Bass and Nithya Raman tied in new poll

The Brief A new survey indicates incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman are in a dead heat in the Los Angeles mayoral runoff. The race reflects sharp policy divisions over housing affordability, homelessness, and city services. Who wins on Election Day will likely come down to undecided voters and which communities actually turn out to vote.



A newly-released poll shows incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman locked in a tight contest as the city heads toward Election Day.

The results mark one of the most competitive municipal runoffs in recent Los Angeles political history, with neither candidate holding a clear edge.

What we know:

Bass and Raman are tied at 40% among likely Los Angeles voters, with 19% still undecided, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times released Wednesday.

The new numbers mark a major comeback for Bass, erasing an 11-point deficit against Raman since late September. In the earlier survey, Raman led Bass 39% to 28%, with a third of likely voters undecided.

Poll director Mark DiCamillo told the Times Bass's surge was driven largely by conservative voters making up their minds – specifically those who backed reality TV star Spencer Pratt in the primary. Bass nearly doubled her support among Pratt voters, jumping from 22% to 41%, while Raman's share among that group slipped to 14%.

Despite tying the race, Bass continues to face headwinds with public perception following her response to the January 2025 wildfires; 65% of likely voters view her unfavorably, compared to 32% who view her favorably, according to the poll.

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The Berkeley IGS/LA Times survey polled 2,197 voters online between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, with a margin of error of approximately 3 percentage points.

Both campaigns have intensified their outreach in the final weeks of the race, holding televised debates and rallying grassroots networks across the city.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how late-deciding voters will break before the polls close, particularly in moderate and high-turnout council districts that did not deliver large margins to either candidate in the primary round.

The final composition of the electorate, including the share of ballots returned by mail compared to in-person turnout on Election Day, could shift the outcome in favor of either campaign.

What they're saying:

The Bass campaign reacted to the poll on Wednesday morning, saying the momentum in the race now belongs to Bass, and they believe the poll shows voters trust her on public safety and other key issues.

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As for Raman's campaign, they say they're not surprised the numbers changed after a month of negative campaigning from Bass, but they say the incumbent has not been able to lead in any poll since August.

What's next:

Voters across Los Angeles will cast their final ballots to decide who will serve as the city's chief executive for the next four-year term.

County election officials will begin releasing preliminary tally updates shortly after voting concludes, with final certified results following after all mail-in and provisional ballots are fully counted.