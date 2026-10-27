Inglewood Mayor James Butts denies student's allegation as attorney announces government claim

The Brief An attorney representing an Inglewood student is filing a government claim against Mayor Butts and the city, alleging the mayor touched her inappropriately during an event. Mayor Butts strongly denies the allegations, stating he never touched anyone inappropriately and dismissed the claim as "obvious political warfare" ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The student's legal team is demanding an outside investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and calling for the release of city surveillance video, while Butts says footage will be made public once an open Inglewood Police Department inquiry concludes.



The attorney for an Inglewood high school student who says Mayor James T. Butts Jr. touched her inappropriately at a city event says she is filing a government claim against the mayor and the city. The mayor denies the allegation and calls the move "obvious political warfare" days before the election.

What we know:

The allegation stems from Votechella, a youth voter registration event held at Inglewood City Hall on Sept. 15.

In a press release issued Tuesday, attorney Jason Glasgow, who represents the student, alleged the mayor held her by her bare skin during a group photo and did not let go when the photo ended. Glasgow said the student reported the incident that same evening to school district staff and city officials. He said the mayor went to the family's home that night with City Clerk Aisha Thompson and apologized to the student and her father.

Glasgow said the student is filing a claim under the Government Claims Act. A government claim is generally required before a lawsuit can be filed against a public agency in California.

The release also said video of the incident from city cameras exists, and that the city has not released it. Glasgow said the city twice extended its response to his office's Sept. 30 public records request, most recently to Nov. 6, three days after the election. He said the Inglewood Police Department should not investigate the city's own mayor, and that his office has asked in writing for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to handle the case.

Glasgow also argued the mayor's alleged conduct could be prosecuted as a felony under California law. No criminal charges have been filed.

In a statement to FOX 11, Butts denied touching anyone inappropriately. He said he went to the family's home only because the student's father asked to meet him in person, and that he did not apologize. He also said Inglewood police have an open investigation, and that the video will be released when that investigation ends.

What they're saying:

Mayor Butts' full statement: "This was a photo that I was asked to participate in by the team. I did not and would not touch anyone inappropriately. I went to the home after being called by the City Clerk who stated that the father wanted to talk to me. She put the father on 3 way and he asked if he could speak with me in person. I asked that we have the discussion on the phone. He insisted that he was close friends with a friend of mine and implored me to speak in person. He gave me his address. I'm the mayor, I went because I was asked by the father. I went, there was a friendly conversation and I left. I did not apologize as there was nothing to apologize for. In retrospect looking at this press release, I find it odd that a father would give the address of his 18 year old daughter to someone if he thought that person had made her uncomfortable in any way, let alone encourage that person to come to his house. A press release without a claim for damages on the eve of an election, is obvious political warfare. The Inglewood Police Department has an open investigation and has interviewed the witnesses. The video will be released at the conclusion of the investigation."

The family also released a statement saying, "Jane Doe is a teen in her senior year of high school. She should be focused on her education, her future, graduation, and the milestones that come with this important chapter of her life. She is someone's daughter, a student, a classmate, and a young person with dreams and aspirations. Her family wants her to experience the remainder of her senior year with the same dignity, privacy, and peace of mind that every student deserves.

Public office is a public trust. It is not a shield from accountability. When a young person reports alleged misconduct involving an elected official, government institutions have a responsibility to seek the truth not protect reputations, manage political fallout, or create the appearance of a coordinated defense. If public resources or official authority were used to conceal misconduct or discourage accountability, that must be independently investigated."

FOX 11 reached out to Glasgow and the City of Inglewood for comment.

The backstory:

The allegation first surfaced in mid-September, when activists and several candidates for local office held a news conference outside City Hall calling for the mayor to resign.

At a Sept. 21 news conference, Butts called the allegations "baseless, unsourced, and completely false" and said, "There is no documented complaint against me or anyone else in the city of anything." In Tuesday's release, Glasgow argued that statement was misleading, because the student reported the incident the day it happened.

Tuesday's Inglewood City Council meeting was canceled. Some residents and candidates who planned to speak about the allegations said they were frustrated.

What's next:

The Nov. 3 election is one week away, and Butts is on the ballot. The city's response to Glasgow's public records request is due Nov. 6. The mayor said the video will be released when the police investigation is complete, and he gave no timeline.