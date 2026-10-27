LADWP considers heat wave utility bill relief and payment protections for residents

The Brief The LADWP Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday to review proposals providing direct financial relief to customers burdened by soaring summer electric bills. Existing consumer protections remain active citywide, including a complete shutoff moratorium through the end of the year and flexible pay-what-you-can arrangements. Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman are trading sharp political accusations over utility rate oversight, independent audits, and past fee votes.



The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to consider direct relief measures for residents facing steep electric bills following prolonged summer heat.

With households across the city struggling with unexpectedly high energy expenses, the utility is weighing rate audits, expanded rebate incentives, and extended customer protections.

What we know:

Utility commissioners are weighing measures intended to lower costs for households hit the hardest by summer power spikes.

Under directives issued to the board, proposed assistance includes a 25% increase to the LADWP energy efficiency rebate program alongside calls for an independent audit into utility rate structures.

Several safety nets are already in place for struggling households.

LADWP customers are currently permitted to pay only what they can afford without facing disconnections, as all residential power and water shutoffs remain suspended through the end of the year.\

What they're saying:

City leaders emphasized that Angelenos need rapid intervention to manage bills inflated by record air conditioning demand.

"Angelenos are opening bills they did not expect and cannot afford, and they need relief now," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement directing commissioners to act. "Last week, I directed the Board of Water and Power Commissioners to consider measures to save customers money and ease the burden of unexpectedly high electric bills. I have reviewed the board resolution and we can do more."

The debate has also focused on long-term oversight of consumer costs.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman called for an independent audit of LADWP rate structures and billing practices to examine utility expenses, while campaign spokesperson Liz Garcia pointed to calls from City Controller Kenneth Mejia for dedicated staffing to conduct recurring audits of LADWP operations.

What's next:

The Board of Water and Power Commissioners will review specific relief resolutions during today's public session to decide how additional savings will be distributed.

Starting next month, residential ratepayers will also begin receiving more detailed billing information that outlines household electricity and water consumption patterns to help families monitor usage and reduce monthly expenses.

What you can do:

Residential customers facing high utility balances can take advantage of existing flexible payment rules, which allow residents to pay what they can afford while service shutoffs remain halted through the end of the year.

Customers can also contact LADWP to apply for dedicated affordability and payment assistance initiatives, including the EZ-Save, Lifeline, and Level Pay programs.

The Source

This report is compiled directly from public statements issued by Mayor Karen Bass, policy announcements from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and statements from local city officials regarding utility billing oversight. Sourcing also relies on municipal records detailing scheduled Board of Water and Power Commissioners agenda items and established residential assistance guidelines.