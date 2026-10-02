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Nithya Raman leads Karen Bass among Latino voters as LA mayoral race enters final stretch

By
FOX 11
2026 Elections
Published October 2, 2026 10:15 AM PDT
Published October 2, 2026 10:15 AM PDT
Berkeley IGS Poll: Raman dominates Bass among Latino voters
Berkeley IGS Poll: Raman dominates Bass among Latino voters

Berkeley IGS Poll: Raman dominates Bass among Latino voters

According to a Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll, Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman leads Mayor Karen Bass 45% to 21% among Latino voters, with 34% undecided.

The Brief

    • Challenger Nithya Raman leads incumbent Karen Bass among Latino voters 45% to 21% in recent polling, though 34% remain undecided.
    • Both campaigns are intensifying field operations and targeted outreach to win over undecided voters as the election enters its final phase.
    • The current survey numbers mark a contrast to primary election results, where Bass won 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods compared to seven for Raman.

LOS ANGELES - Nithya Raman has taken a lead over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass among Latino voters as the Los Angeles mayoral race enters its final stretch. 

What we know:

According to a new poll released by the Los Angeles Times and conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Raman leads Bass among surveyed Latino voters 45% to 21%. 

However, primary performance figures tell a different story: Bass previously won 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods, while Raman won seven. 

Both campaigns are actively organizing on the ground to consolidate support.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the 34% of Latino voters who remain undecided will divide their votes on Election Day

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bass criticizes latest poll as Nithya Raman takes lead
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bass criticizes latest poll as Nithya Raman takes lead

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bass criticizes latest poll as Nithya Raman takes lead

A new poll shows LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman with an 11-point lead over Karen Bass in the race for mayor. However, Bass criticized the poll, saying she doesn't see Raman as the frontrunner. 

What's next:

Both campaign teams plan to expand direct voter contact, community events, and grassroots outreach across Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

For official election updates, voter registration details, and nonpartisan election information, voters can visit the California Secretary of State Official Elections Page.

The Source: This report is banded on reporting and survey data from the Los Angeles Times, produced in partnership with the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

2026 ElectionsCalifornia PoliticsPoliticsCaliforniaInstastoriesKaren BassElectionLos Angeles