Nithya Raman leads Karen Bass among Latino voters as LA mayoral race enters final stretch
LOS ANGELES - Nithya Raman has taken a lead over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass among Latino voters as the Los Angeles mayoral race enters its final stretch.
What we know:
According to a new poll released by the Los Angeles Times and conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Raman leads Bass among surveyed Latino voters 45% to 21%.
However, primary performance figures tell a different story: Bass previously won 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods, while Raman won seven.
Both campaigns are actively organizing on the ground to consolidate support.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the 34% of Latino voters who remain undecided will divide their votes on Election Day.
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What's next:
Both campaign teams plan to expand direct voter contact, community events, and grassroots outreach across Los Angeles in the coming weeks.
For official election updates, voter registration details, and nonpartisan election information, voters can visit the California Secretary of State Official Elections Page.
The Source: This report is banded on reporting and survey data from the Los Angeles Times, produced in partnership with the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.