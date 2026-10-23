12 OC parents charged with child endangerment in e-bike crackdown, DA says

The Brief Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced child endangerment charges against six more parents for allowing underage children to illegally ride high-powered e-motos. A total of 12 parents have faced criminal prosecution since January, including the parents of a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing an e-moto into a light pole at over 40 mph. Authorities are currently investigating 50 additional parents as local officials expand enforcement efforts and launch e-moto buyback initiatives across the region.



Six more Orange County parents are facing criminal child endangerment charges after allegedly allowing their children to ride illegal, high-powered electric motorcycles—part of a sweeping legal crackdown that took a fatal turn when a 13-year-old boy crashed and died.

The new filings bring the total number of prosecuted parents to 12, with District Attorney Todd Spitzer warning that 50 more cases are currently under active investigation.

What we know:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Thursday announced new child endangerment charges against six parents, bringing the total number of parents facing prosecution since January to 12. Investigators are actively looking into 50 additional cases involving parents who may face similar criminal charges.

Spitzer emphasized that criminal charges are not filed simply because a parent purchased an e-bike or e-moto. To charge a parent with child endangerment, prosecutors must demonstrate that the parent knew their child was operating the vehicle illegally or dangerously, knew of previous injuries or traffic incidents, or actively facilitated illegal modifications to override speed limiters, he explained.

Among the active cases are Vu Thanh Nguyen, 56, and Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, 49, whose 13-year-old son, Benson Nguyen, died on May 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OC parents charged in fatal e-motorcycle crash that killed 13-year-old son

The teen was traveling at 43 mph on an E-Ride Pro SS 2.0 E-Moto on Magnolia Street in Garden Grove when he hit a raised median divider and crashed into a concrete light pole.

Vu Nguyen faces a felony child endangerment charge carrying up to six years in state prison, while Hong Nguyen faces a misdemeanor count carrying up to one year in county jail.

Prosecutors noted that the boy had suffered severe injuries on an electric vehicle just six months prior, including a broken leg, and that his father bought the faster e-moto despite warnings and social media videos showing the teen performing reckless stunts.

In a separate case, Tommi Jo Mejer faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after her 14-year-old son hit and killed an 81-year-old veteran in Lake Forest in September. Authorities state Mejer was repeatedly warned about the vehicle's illegal status prior to the crash.

Under California law, vehicles that lack functional pedals or can exceed 20 mph on motor power alone are classified as motor-driven cycles or motorcycles. Minors under 16 cannot legally operate them on public roads, and the vehicles require a motorcycle license, DMV registration, insurance, and full safety equipment.

What we don't know:

Court dates for Vu Thanh Nguyen and Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen have not yet been announced.

Officials have not disclosed the exact identities or court schedules for all 50 parents currently under active investigation, as prosecutors determine whether those cases meet the criminal standard required for filing charges.

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What they're saying:

Spitzer made it clear that parental accountability is necessary to stop preventable youth casualties on public roads.

"The loss of a child is a price no parent should pay, and we mourn the tragic loss of Benson along with everyone who loved him," Spitzer said. "But grief does not erase the decisions that were made by Benson’s parents to continue to allow their untrained and unlicensed 13-year-old to illegally ride an E-Moto after repeated warnings and repeated injuries and grief does not erase the need for accountability. When parents refuse to hold their children accountable and that refusal to parent results in unspeakable tragedy, then I have no choice but to hold parents accountable."

What's next:

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is continuing to expand its RIDE SAFELY unit operations, which include prosecuting parents, investigating illegal software modifications, and coordinating multi-agency enforcement. Other regional and international jurisdictions have taken notice; Spitzer reported inquiries from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman as well as law enforcement representatives from Germany.

Orange County has also introduced community buyback programs to remove illegal e-motos from local streets. Utilizing a $100,000 budget, the initiative has already collected over 1,000 vehicles voluntarily turned in by parents, teens, and community members in exchange for gift cards, according to Spitzer.

What you can do:

Parents and residents can protect young riders by reviewing California rules regarding electric two-wheelers before purchasing a vehicle. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes have no rider age restrictions, while Class 3 e-bikes require riders to be at least 16 years old. Any vehicle with a motor exceeding 750 watts, speeds over 20 mph on motor power alone, or no functional pedals is legally classified as a motorcycle, making street operation by unlicensed minors illegal.

Families can access safety pledges, local ordinances, and educational materials at gosafelyca.org or through the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Transportation Authority websites.