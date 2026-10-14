Nithya Raman says she'd replace LAPD chief if she beats Karen Bass in LA mayoral race

The Brief Nithya Raman said she would seek to replace LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell if elected mayor. Karen Bass criticized Raman’s experience and defended the LAPD’s handling of public safety and crime data. The candidates clashed over transparency regarding neighborhood crime statistics and officer-involved shootings.



Tensions flared during Tuesday night's Los Angeles mayoral debate as incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman clashed over public safety, the future leadership of the LAPD and transparency surrounding city crime statistics.

With law enforcement taking center stage throughout the debate, Councilwoman Nithya Raman did not mince words regarding LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, making her stance clear on whether she would seek a leadership change.

"I want to replace the police chief. I have been very open about that," Raman said during the debate.

What we know:

Raman was pressed on whether she would replace McDonnell prior to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

"It will depend on other factors, on other decision-making bodies. I will work toward that with all of the responsibility and all of the care that this moment requires. And I promise you, Angelenos, there is no decision that I will make as your mayor that will put you in danger," Raman said. "Everything will be done with deliberation. Everything will be done with care."

Mayor Karen Bass fired back and criticized Raman's experience with complex municipal security appointments, particularly with major international events fast approaching.

"I don't think you have any idea about what it takes to identify a police chief," Bass said. "We are 640 days away from the largest sporting event to ever take place, a major national security event."

During an appearance on "Good Day LA" on Wednesday, Chief McDonnell defended his record and the department’s response to ICE raids following Raman's criticisms.

"I don't think it could've been done differently in a way that would've had a better outcome," McDonnell said. "I am very proud of our people and the courage that they showed."

Disputes over crime data

While Mayor Bass touted recent statistics showing Los Angeles experiencing some of its lowest crime rates in decades, Raman claimed the public has access to less information about crime stats than it did before.

"It’s not just information about officer-involved shootings that is not available to the public," Raman alleged. "Neighborhood-level crime data, which has been available for years, is no longer available to the public under this mayor's leadership."

Bass addressed the delay in the LAPD's annual officer-involved shooting analysis, data that debate moderators indicated is usually released in the spring, but as of this month has yet to be released.

"The Los Angeles Police Department, I know, has changed how they compile the data," Bass noted. "They absolutely need to release the data to the community. I have been very, very worried about officer-involved shootings. As a matter of fact, I did an executive directive just a few weeks ago ordering an evaluation of the shootings because there is a percentage and a large percentage of the shootings, especially those that end in bodily harm or death of people who are suffering from mental illness."

"I expected to see what I saw last night, the zingers, the 'gotcha' moments," political strategist and consultant Luis Alvarado said.

He said he wished voters had gotten to hear more substance from the mayoral candidates, but he added that he was not surprised that much of the debate focused on public safety.

"The number one job of any municipal leader is to keep their citizens safe," said Alvarado.

In response to FOX 11’s inquiry regarding officer-involved shooting statistics and how the department compiles and releases data to the public, the Los Angeles Police Department said that Chief McDonnell will not be commenting on candidates’ remarks during the election.