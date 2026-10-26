LAX People Mover flashover caught on exclusive video

The Brief Exclusive video shows an arc flash or flashover during a test of the LAX people mover. Expert Timothy Borchers called the incident severe and warned it could lead to a potentially catastrophic electrical incident. The project is years behind schedule, more than a billion dollars over budget and facing a contractor lawsuit over delays.



Exclusive video obtained by FOXLA is raising questions about the beleaguered people mover at LAX. The video from late last month shows what experts call an arc flash or flashover during a test of the train. The train is on the tracks, and just after it passes, the platform is obscured by a blast; then sparks and smoke can be seen.

We showed the video to light-rail and people-mover expert Timothy Borchers.

"This is one of the most severe flashovers I’ve ever witnessed," Borchers told us.

He says he had already reviewed reports of 4 flashovers at LAX but had not seen the video, and it was worse than he expected.

"It could lead to a potentially catastrophic electrical incident," he adds.

He explained that with modern technology and controls, he expected to see measures in place to immediately extinguish the flashover as soon as it begins, but says he was stunned by the size and duration of what’s on the video.

It’s the latest setback on the project, which is years behind schedule, more than a billion dollars over budget and whose contractor is now suing the city over delays.

FOX 11 reached out repeatedly to Los Angeles World Airports for comment, but LAX referred us to an informational website on myths and facts about Skylink. It stated that arc flashes are not uncommon during testing, adding that the cars were not carrying people and that all repairs have been completed.

LINXS, the contractor for the people mover project, did send us a statement reinforcing what LAX officials said, in part: "...the system responded as designed, and System Demonstration Testing has restarted. LINXS remains committed to working with LAWA to successfully deliver the Automated People Mover and provide a world-class transportation system for the Los Angeles region."