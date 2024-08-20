LA Mayor says Kamala Harris will be a ‘fierce’ president at DNC

Following her speech at the Opening Night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discussed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and her excitement for the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

"Well, my main message was Kamala is a Californian. Kamala is an Angeleno. She is going to be a fierce president on behalf of all of our country. And it was such an honor for me to be on that stage last night," Bass told FOX 11's Elex Michelson.

When asked why Californians should vote for Harris over Trump, she continued to speak about Harris’ ferocity as a leader.

"We need somebody who will be in our corner, who will fight for us. And I think anybody that knows our vice president, soon-to-be president, we know that she is a fierce fighter. So, to have a fierce fighter on our behalf, I think we're going to be in a wonderful position. The Biden-Harris administration has already delivered for Los Angeles and California, and I can't wait to see what President Harris will do.

The city of Los Angeles is often under the spotlight and now, more eyes will be on the Southern California city as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics.

Bass was able to travel to Paris and bring the Olympic flag to LA, which she called "an incredible honor."

"The honor of bringing that flag back essentially signals the bell. The countdown is happening so very, very quickly. These years are going to go by, and we need an administration that will be supportive and friendly to us," Bass said.

She also admitted to being nervous as she waved the flag when she returned to LA from Paris.

"I did practice, absolutely, I was nervous. But the other thing that was wonderful about the event is that all of the U.S. Olympians were right by me. I don't think you could see them on camera, but they were right there, and I was looking at them and just so honored to be in their company."

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass (L) waves the Olympic flag. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

As far as her favorite moment? Bass glowed as she shared her admiration for one Olympic athlete in particular.

"One of the most exciting things was meeting Simone Biles, who is a hero to me and a former foster youth. And you know, that's an issue that I've worked on for a very long time and an issue that I have in common with our vice president."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.