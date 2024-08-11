Olympic flag handed over from Paris to LA as host of 2028 Summer Games

article

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass received the official Olympic flag at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Sunday, kicking off a four-year countdown to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Bass took the flag from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who had taken it from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during a star-heavy extravaganza that featured musical performances from L.A.-area natives Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Doctor Dre and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

After Bass received the flag, California native H.E.R. performed the U.S. national anthem, then actor Tom Cruise ziplined onto the field from the top of Stade de France and carried the flag out of the stadium on a motorcycle to begin its journey to Los Angeles.

The nighttime ceremony in Paris then briefly switched over to sunny Venice Beach, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Doctor Dre performed some of their hits on a stage next to the LA28 logo.

"It was an immense honor to participate in this moment of history and it was such a privilege to stand with Simone Biles -- someone who has made our entire nation proud," Bass said. "It's my hope that when girls around the world watched the first woman mayor of Paris officially hand off the flag to the first woman mayor of Los Angeles, they were inspired. Together, we sent the message to girls all around the world that they can do anything -- they can run for gold and they can run for office.

"I want to recognize the city of Paris and Mayor Hidalgo for being such extraordinary hosts. Tonight, we exchanged more than just the flag, we sent a message all across the world. Now, it's time for Los Angeles to show the world just how special our city is, and to host the most impactful Olympic and Paralympic Games yet that focus on helping local small businesses, creating local jobs and creating lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles that generate tangible benefits to Angelenos for generations to come."

Bass is expected to return to Los Angeles on Monday with the flag. Upon her arrival at LAX at about 2 p.m., she will host a news conference to showcase the flag and highlights of her trip.

The mayor will also travel to Paris for the Paralympic Games from Sept. 6-8, as Los Angeles and other Southern California cities are set to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

The mayor landed in Paris on Thursday, part of a contingent that also includes LA28 President Casey Wasserman, City Councilman President Paul Krekorian, Councilwoman Traci Park and City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo. The U.S. delegation also included first lady Jill Biden, California Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

The Olympic flag was created for the Olympic Jubilee Congress in 1914 in Paris in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Olympic movement. The interlocking rings were first drawn by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, on a letter in July 1913 -- representing the union of the five continents and meeting of athletes from throughout the world. It's become one of the most recognized symbols, and the passing of the flag from one host city to another has become tradition at the closing of the games.

During a news conference Saturday, Bass promised a "no-car games" in 2028 -- doing so through an expansion of its public transportation system and encouraging businesses to allow employees to work from home during the 17 days of the Olympics to avoid traffic jams.

"Back in L.A., we're already meeting with businesses about procurement, especially small businesses. And I'll say that that's something that I admire Paris is doing, making a commitment that a percentage of the business goes to small businesses here, we're already working to create jobs by expanding our public transportation system in order for us to have a no car games," Bass said Saturday. "And that's a feat in Los Angeles, because we've always been in love with our cars, but we're already working to ensure that we can build a greener Los Angeles."

Although most Olympic events in Los Angeles will be accessible only via public transit, some large venues such as SoFi Stadium are still expected to permit on-site vehicle parking.

Bass emphasized that the dire traffic nightmares predicted before LA's last Olympics never materialized.

"In 1984, 40 years ago, Mayor Bradley, the first Black Mayor of Los Angeles, held an Olympic Games that, 40 years later, still benefits Los Angeles, and we want to build on that legacy together," she said.