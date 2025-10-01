LA Mayor Bass, city leaders break ground on LA Convention center expansion

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and city leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Los Angeles Convention Center expansion and modernization project on Wednesday, Oct. 1.



Bass said the start of this project marks an important milestone to help revitalize downtown LA as a vibrant hub of economic, cultural and civic life.

Last week, Bass signed the final approval of the Convention Center expansion.

Bass recently detailed actions her office is taking to help revitalize the region while the expansion is underway, saying the Los Angeles Police Department has designated teams of foot patrols to be eyes and ears on the ground and is preparing to deploy trained bike officers in downtown neighborhoods to prevent crime and make people feel safe.

Trained mental health teams are also being deployed in priority areas like the Historic Core neighborhood.



During the press conference, Councilmember Curren Price had a health scare and was attended to by Los Angeles Fire Department crews who wheeled him in a gurney. The press conference continued during the medical emergency.

No details were provided regarding his condition.