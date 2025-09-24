As LA pushes $2.6B Convention Center expansion, critics ask why other landmarks sit neglected

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass gave final approval to the Convention Center Expansion Project. Construction is expected to start in October with an estimated completion date of 2029. However, critics question why the city is investing $2.6 billion into this project while other DTLA landmarks are neglected and filled with graffiti.



LA Mayor Karen Bass announced on Wednesday a $2.6 billion Convention Center expansion, saying the project will bring jobs, growth and a cleaner downtown Los Angeles.

Bass stated, "The expansion of the Convention Center is much more than just another project. It is an investment in our city, an investment in our economy, and it's a major step forward in the effort to revitalize downtown L.A."

Construction is expected to begin in October. The project will be built through a so-called "phased delivery" with completion slated for 2029. Work would be paused during the 2028 Games, officials said.

Pushback over revitalizing downtown

But while the mayor is making big promises, critics say the city has neglected downtown Los Angeles for years, leaving some of its most visible landmarks left blighted and ignored.

LAPD Commander Lillian Carranza called the current conditions "demoralizing," pointing to graffiti blanketing the 6th Street Bridge, which she says has been left dark for more than a year, as well as the 3rd Street Tunnel and the graffiti-covered towers across from the Convention Center.

"You see three graffiti towers and it is embarrassing because we’ve become the laughingstock of other cities and the world," she said.

Carranza argued city policies have created a "revolving door," with officers arresting taggers and other offenders who are quickly released, making it harder to keep downtown clean and safe. She urged city leaders to work closely with the LAPD: "We need to work in partnership and collaborate to serve the community that we all love so much."

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado (CD-14), whose district includes parts of downtown, issued the following statement: "Public safety begins with the equitable delivery of city services that strengthen neighborhoods and improve the quality of life. That’s why our office has already taken swift action to add the Sixth Street Bridge to weekly graffiti abatement routes and expand clean-up services across Council District 14."