LA Councilman Curren Price suffers 'health-related incident' at groundbreaking event

The Brief LA City Councilman Curren Price suffered a "health-related incident" on Wednesday morning, his office confirmed. The episode occurred during a groundbreaking ceremony for the LA Convention Center expansion project. Among medical personnel at the scene, LA Mayor Karen Bass, a former nurse, tended to his aid.



A groundbreaking in downtown Los Angeles ended up being more eventful than expected after a member of the city council suffered a medical emergency.

What we know:

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, LA City Councilman Curren Price was hospitalized after suffering an unspecified health issue at the groundbreaking ceremony, officials said.

FOX 11's ground crew captured the moment Price was carted off in a wheelchair and taken into an ambulance at the scene.

Among medical personnel at the event, LA Mayor Karen Bass, who is a former nurse, went to assist as he appeared to become dizzy while watching people speak.

FOX 11's Koco McAboy said Price, a supporter of the expansion project, gave his speech before appearing to be in distress. Price spoke about the positives and how it would be great for the city.

As he was wheeled away toward the ambulance, McAboy said he was smiling while getting medical attention.

The 74-year-old has served as a councilmember since 2013, representing District 9, which includes South LA and a portion of downtown.

There was a brief pause in the ceremony before organizers decided to continue.

What they're saying:

"During today's groundbreaking for the Los Angeles Convention Center, Council member Curren Price experienced a health-related incident," Price spokeswoman Angelina Valencia-Dumarot said in a statement. "He will undergo evaluation to determine what factors may have contributed to it. At this time, no further information is available, and it is too early to make any determinations."

What we don't know:

Price's condition is unknown.