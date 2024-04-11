LA man uses cell phone GPS to hunt down thieves who allegedly stole his car

A Los Angeles man took the law into his own hands Thursday, using a cellphone to track down and confront thieves who stole his car.

"I honestly didn’t learn any lessons dude," said Alex Ramirez. "I feel like police really don’t do much nowadays."

On Thursday morning, Ramirez says he found out crooks were stealing his car from outside his Los Angeles home.

"My girl told me it was happening," said Ramirez. "She had left her phone in the car. I tracked the GPS, grabbed my motorcycle, and followed it."

Quickly, Ramirez tracked down the thieves driving in his Toyota Matrix. According to Ramirez, the bandits were shocked. When he confronted them, Ramirez claims they tried running him over. Then, the pursuit was on.

"They thought they were faster than my bike," said Ramirez. "I don’t know what they were thinking. Now, they’re going to jail."

The chase ended inside a home along 76th Street in South Los Angeles. While speeding, the thieves lost control and crashed into the home’s living room.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

"It kind of pushed us into the center of the living room because of the impact," said Rebecca, the homeowner. "I thought it was just kind of an earthquake, until we realized how the impact happened."

A photo from the scene shows at least two suspects arrested. Justice for Ramirez, although his crashed car might not be drivable again.

"Us as people have to do something, [there’s] too many criminals in LA," said Ramirez. "In the moment of adrenaline, someone just taking something you worked hard for from you, that just boils you up inside."