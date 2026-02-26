LA man charged with attempted murder, hate crimes in attacks on transgender store owner

The Brief Paul Alan Thompson pleaded not guilty to 11 felony counts, including attempted murder, following a series of targeted attacks near MacArthur Park. Prosecutors allege Thompson repeatedly assaulted and robbed a transgender store owner at her business between April and May 2025 while making threats against her life. Thompson faces a potential sentence of life in state prison if convicted of the charges.



A Los Angeles man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly orchestrating a months-long campaign of violence and intimidation against a transgender business owner in the MacArthur Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Paul Alan Thompson was arrested Monday following a string of crimes reported between April 8 and May 31, 2025, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the 23-year-old targeted a local shopkeeper, Sabrina De La Peña, allegedly assaulting her with firearms, deadly weapons, and hazardous chemicals.

The 11-count indictment includes attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, and second-degree robbery, all carrying hate crime enhancements based on the victim's gender identity.

Dig deeper:

FOX 11 spoke with De La Peña last April when the first crime happened. Police said Thompson allegedly entered the store, flirted with De La Peña, and left after being rejected. But Thompson returned, assaulted her, and when he discovered she was transgender, threatened to kill her, police said.

"When he come over here for the first time he started flirting with me. I said I am not interested in that. I just feel ok to be alone. I want to stay alone and don't want anyone around me," De La Peña said.

De La Peña said her teeth were knocked out as she was hit over the head with a skateboard – and it was all caught on camera.

"I know everyone says [this is a] dangerous area but for me no because I've been a long time here and nobody hurt me, everybody knows Sabrina," De La Peña added.

The attacks didn't end there.

By June, De La Peña had been attacked six times, allegedly by the same suspects.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman condemned the acts in a formal statement, emphasizing the gravity of identity-based violence.

"Violence fueled by hate strikes at the very core of our community and will not be tolerated," Hochman said.

"This defendant allegedly targeted the victim because she is transgender, repeatedly terrorizing and assaulting her in her own business."

Thompson has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges during his Wednesday arraignment.

What's next:

Thompson remains in custody; his next scheduled court date is March 10.

During this appearance, a date will be set for a preliminary hearing to determine if prosecutors have sufficient evidence to proceed to a full jury trial.

If convicted on all counts as charged, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.