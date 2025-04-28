Trans woman sexually assaulted, repeatedly targeted in hate crimes at LA store, police say

article

The Brief On April 8, a 61-year-old transgender woman was sexually assaulted in her store by a suspect who later returned multiple times with accomplices. The targeted hate crimes include physical attacks with a skateboard, pepper spray, and a Taser. Detectives believe there may be other victims who were targeted in similar crimes.



An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old transgender woman was sexually assaulted and repeatedly targeted in hate crimes by a suspect and accomplices at her store, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

On April 8, the victim was inside her store when a suspect entered, flirted with her, and left after being rejected.

According to police, the suspect returned, assaulted her, and upon discovering she was transgender, threatened to kill her.

The suspect later returned multiple times with accomplices, committing further hate crimes, including striking the victim with a skateboard, pepper-spraying her, and attacking her with a liquid and a Taser, police said.

The LAPD has released photographs of the suspects and is actively seeking public assistance to identify them.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many suspects were involved in the alleged assaults.

What you can do:

Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspects or who may have been a victim to contact Rampart Division Robbery Detectives at (213) 484-3495.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the "P3 Tips" mobile application.