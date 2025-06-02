Transgender woman violently attacked for 4th time, allegedly by same 3 suspects: LAPD

Warning: Videos contain graphic images. Viewer discretion advised.

The Brief Police are looking for three young men suspected of repeatedly assaulting a 61-year-old transgender woman in Westlake. Authorities are investigating the incidents, which began on April 8, as a series of hate crimes. The victim, Sabrina De La Peña, suffered serious injuries, and police believe there may be additional victims.



Police in Los Angeles are asking for the public's help locating three young suspects accused of repeatedly assaulting a 61-year-old transgender woman at her Westlake District business.

Authorities are investigating these incidents as a series of hate crimes, which have left the victim with serious injuries.

Detectives believe there may be other victims.

What we know:

The first attack occurred on April 8, when a suspect entered the victim's store, 61-year-old Sabrina De La Peña, flirted with her, and then punched her to the ground after she rejected his advances, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After discovering De La Peña was a transgender woman, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Transgender store owner attacked in MacArthur Park

The same suspect, along with additional individuals, allegedly returned to the location multiple times.

These subsequent attacks involved a suspect striking the victim with a skateboard, deploying pepper spray, throwing an unknown liquid, and attempting to stun her with a Taser.

The most recent attack happened Saturday, May 31 around 11:40 a.m. Police believe the same individuals returned and physically assaulted the victim again, causing "serious injuries."

The suspects fled before police arrived.

Sabrina Speaks Out:

"When he come over here the first time he started flirting with me. I said I am not interested in that. I just feel ok to be alone. I want to stay alone and don’t want anyone around me," she told FOX 11's Hailey Winslow on April 28.

"This shoulder I can’t pull my arm all the way down because it’s hurting me," she said.

"I know everyone says [this is a] dangerous area but for me no because I’ve been long time here and nobody hurt me everybody knows me. Everybody knows Sabrina," she said.

What's next:

Detectives from the LAPD's Rampart Division Robbery Section are actively investigating these incidents and are requesting the public's help in locating the suspects.

They have released surveillance photos of the individuals to encourage anyone with information, including potential additional victims, to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding these crimes is urged to call detectives at 213-484-3495. For calls during non-business hours or weekends, the number is 877-527-3247.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Surveillance photos of the suspects can be viewed at x.com/LAPDPIO/status/1929281011046547882.