LAPD makes arrest in hate crime attacks on transgender woman; 2 on the run

Warning: Videos contain graphic images. Viewer discretion advised.

The Brief A transgender store owner in Los Angeles' Westlake District has been repeatedly attacked in a series of hate crimes. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more in connection with the assaults and theft of $30,000. The victim suffered "serious injuries" in the latest attack, and authorities believe there may be more victims.



LOS ANGELES – An arrest has been made in connection with a series of hate crime attacks on a transgender woman in Los Angeles, and the search continues for two more suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

During a press conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell announced that significant resources are being dedicated to finding the individuals responsible for repeatedly attacking 61-year-old Sabrina De La Peña in the Westlake District.

"Our heart goes out to her with what she’s been through," said McDonnell.

"We take these crimes very seriously. We have a lot of resources focused on taking these individuals into custody and holding them accountable for what they’ve done."

Further details were not provided on how or when the suspect arrested was located.

Detectives with LAPD’s Rampart Division Robbery Section continue working to identify the remaining suspects.

The backstory:

The series of incidents began on April 8 when a suspect allegedly entered the victim's store, flirted with her, and then punched her to the ground after she rejected his advances. After discovering she was a transgender woman, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

Subsequent attacks by the same suspect and additional individuals involved striking the victim with a skateboard, deploying pepper spray, throwing an unknown liquid, and attempting to stun her with a Taser.

The most recent assault occurred around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The victim reported that the suspects stole $30,000 from her, and she has suffered serious injuries in the series of attacks.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Jim McDonnell addressed the ongoing investigation, stating, "I think certainly anybody who is the victim of a crime certainly feels that they would like to see more being done, particularly those that are involved in a series of crimes as this individual has."

He added, "Our heart goes out to her for what she's been through with five incidents in the course of roughly a month. We take these crimes very seriously. We have a lot of resources focused on taking these individuals into custody and holding them accountable for what they've done."

What you can do:

The Los Angeles Police Department is urging anyone with additional information regarding these crimes to come forward.

Detectives can be reached at 213-484-3495. For calls during non-business hours or weekends, the number is 877-527-3247.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.