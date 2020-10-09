LA Lakers lose pivotal Game 5 of NBA Finals against Miami

article

The Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Miami Heat 108-111 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals after Jimmy Butler put on an explosive performance. This marks the franchise's first loss wearing their "Black Mamba" jerseys that honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The Lakers were expected to close it out and win the 17th championship title in franchise history.

Danny Green missed what would've been a pivotal game-winning shot with seconds left on the clock.

Despite scoring 40 points, LeBron James also missed a 3-point shot necessary to tie the game and in order for it to go into overtime.

The teams went toe-to-toe in the fourth quarter as Butler showed grit and did not give up despite trailing during certain points of the game. Butler ended the game with 35 points.

Advertisement

Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.