LA Lakers honor Brandon Tsay for stopping Monterey Park mass shooter

Brandon Tsay, the man credited with stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter, received recognition for his quick-thinking action from the Los Angeles community.

This time, at center court during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

During the Purple and Gold's Thursday night showdown against the Golden State Warriors, Tsay was invited to the court and was recognized by the Crypto.com Arena video board for his actions during the Lunar New Year weekend.

The in-game ceremony comes just weeks after he was invited to Washington, D.C. to sit at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Since getting the newfound fame, Tsay has been adamant about wanting the public to shift their attention to the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park ballroom dance studio.