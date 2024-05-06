Woman stabbed repeatedly in Culver City store parking lot

A man has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman repeatedly in broad daylight in the parking lot of a Culver City store.

It happened Sunday around 2:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Slauson Avenue, according to police.

An investigation revealed the 38-year-old suspect approached the woman in the parking lot and stabbed her multiple times before running away. The woman was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition, officials said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was arrested after authorities located him hiding in the bushes of a park near Hannum and Slauson avenues.

The knife believed to be used in the attack was also recovered at the scene.

The motive of the attack remains under investigation and authorities have not disclosed if the suspect and victim knew each other.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or who may have been in the area with a vehicle that could have captured video of the attack is asked to immediately contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Jennifer Atenza, at (310) 253-6120.





