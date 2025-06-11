LA ICE protests, Day 6: LAPD arrests multiple people for violating overnight curfew

The curfew implemented for downtown Los Angeles is set to expire at 6 a.m. as the city, as well as other parts of Southern California, brace for a sixth day of anti-ICE (U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) protests.

Tensions between the National Guard, federal law enforcement, protesters and traveling agitators with no ties to immigration advocacy remain high as the region is at the center of the sixth day of anti-ICE demonstrations. In addition to tensions in the trenches, President Donald Trump has been blasted by California's elected officials – including Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass – for his decision to send the National Guard and the Marines to Southern California.

Over the course of the six tense days, cars have burned down, smoke bombs have been kicked around and pepper bullets have been fired off in multiple directions across downtown Los Angeles, Paramount, Westlake and Santa Ana.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

Nationwide protests

6:15 a.m.: The issue of immigration has become a hot topic nationwide as anti-ICE protests have also occurred in other big cities, including Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Atlanta.

Overnight arrests

5 a.m.: Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested minors for breaking the newly implemented curfew that went into effect for a section of downtown LA.

Santa Ana protests

4:30 a.m.: Santa Ana has become another hot spot for anti-ICE protests. Demonstrators hit the streets Tuesday night and at times, some clashed with law enforcement. At least three people were arrested on unknown charges. On Wednesday morning, plastic barriers surrounded the area.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.