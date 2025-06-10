Curfew issued for parts of downtown LA amid ongoing anti-ICE protests

The Brief After five straight days of protests in the downtown LA area, Mayor Bass declared a local emergency and issued a curfew. The curfew starts Tuesday, June 10 and is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew is expected to last many days. The curfew only applies to a square-mile section of downtown Los Angeles.



As anti-ICE protests continued for five straight days, Mayor Karen Bass has declared a local emergency and issued a curfew in the downtown LA area.

Curfew enacted

What we know:

The curfew will begin Tuesday, June 10 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew is expected to last for several days, Bass said.

Any unpermitted person in the curfew area will face arrest. Limited exceptions apply to residents, people traveling to and from work, and credentialed media.

The curfew zone area stretches from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and the 10 Freeway to where the 110 and 5 merge. The curfew does not apply to any other part of the city or county.

This is a map of the curfew zone provided by the City of Los Angeles.

"If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted," Bass stated during a press conference Tuesday evening.

Mayor Bass said the goal of the curfew is to stop vandalism and looting. On Monday night, over 23 businesses in the downtown area were vandalized, causing millions of dollars in damage.

She said a curfew was in consideration for "several days" but given the violence that took place, Monday was her "tipping point."

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who represents the 14th District, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights and parts of Northeast Los Angeles, said the curfew was necessary.

"When these peaceful rallies end and the protesters head home another element moves in -- opportunists who come in under the cover of a peaceful protest to ravage and destroy," Jurado said.

"They are ruining local small businesses, smashing storefronts and threatening the safety of the very community that has welcomed people from across the city and globe. This isn't just broken glass or stolen goods, it's someone's livelihood, someone's safe space, someone's home that's been violated, and it's happening in a neighborhood where working class families are just trying to live.

"This curfew is not about silencing protests. It's about protecting people and ensuring that the local residents, small businesses, our families, our elders and our workers are not left vulnerable to those who come only to destroy."

Arrests made during protests

By the numbers:

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell shared the latest numbers of arrests made during the protests.

During Tuesday's press conference, McDonnell said on Saturday they had made 27 arrests, 40 on Sunday, 114 by Monday, and on Tuesday alone they made 197 arrests. Of those arrested Tuesday, 130 were arrested near Commercial and Alameda streets. Sixtyseven were taken into custody after unlawfully occupying the 101 freeway near Commercial Street.

The arrests were for failure to disperse in downtown LA, looting, vandalism, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail, and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

It is important to note, the arrests were made for unlawful activity committed during the protest and were not tied to immigration status.