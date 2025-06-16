LA ICE protests, Day 11: Trump orders increased immigration enforcement in LA, Democratic-run cities

Los Angeles has entered the second week of protests after reopening the city after the "No Kings" demonstrations were held across the country, followed by curfews that shut down parts of downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

In addition to Week 2 of anti-ICE protests, the city awaits the decision on who will have control of the National Guard – President Donald Trump or the state of California. Prior to the start of the weekend, a federal judge had ordered Trump to give control of the National Guard to California, marking a legal victory for Gavin Newsom. However, the tables turned against Newsom moments later after an appeals court blocked the judge's ruling – allowing Trump to maintain control of the troops that have been stationed in Los Angeles since June 8.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

Singer takes a stand

8:30 a.m.: Social media star and singer, Nezza, used her platform to take a stand over the weekend. On Saturday, she decided to sing the National Anthem in Spanish amid the ongoing ICE raids and protests. The Dodgers won't face any consequences and team officials told the LA Times Nezza would be welcomed back.

Trump orders increased immigration enforcement

6 a.m.: President Trump ordered immigration agents to step up enforcement operations in Los Angeles and other Democrat-led cities across the nationwide. This comes despite continued protests against the raids.

RELATED COVERAGE: Trump pledges to use 'every resource possible' on ICE raids in LA, Chicago, NYC

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.