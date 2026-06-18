ICE detains South LA honor student day after high school graduation

The Brief An 18-year-old honor student from South LA was detained by ICE just one day after his high school graduation during a routine immigration check-in. The family fled political persecution in Nicaragua nearly four years ago, but officials state the teen was separated from his mother's asylum case upon turning 18. It's unknown if the letters of support from his teachers or his academic record will sway the court to release him on bond at his upcoming hearing.



A routine immigration check-in turned into a family's worst nightmare when 18-year-old Wilbur Urbina Garcia was unexpectedly taken into ICE custody in downtown Los Angeles, mere hours after celebrating his high school graduation with honors.

What we know:

On June 9, Wilbur Urbina Garcia graduated with honors from Jordan High School in South LA, planning to attend El Camino College to pursue a medical degree.

The very next day, during a regular check-in with his mother and younger sister, he was detained by immigration officers.

The family originally fled political persecution in Nicaragua about 3.5 years ago, presenting themselves at the border to apply for political asylum.

Since then, they obtained work permits, paid taxes, and attended all mandatory immigration appointments.

Wilbur is currently being held at the Adelanto Detention Facility, where his family reports he has no criminal history and is experiencing severe distress.

According to Wilbur's mother, Yadira Garcia, officers stated he was separated from her asylum case because he is now an adult.

However, the Department of Homeland Security countered this in a statement, noting that while derivative children do not automatically lose claims at 18, a pending application does not confer legal status.

The agency cited his initial entry at age 14 as illegal, making him subject to detention.

What we don't know:

While court websites indicate a hearing is scheduled for next week, the date and time have not been publicly announced.

It's unclear whether the presiding immigration judge will take Wilbur’s academic achievements, lack of a criminal record, or deep community ties into account when deciding his custody status.

What they're saying:

"The first thing he says to me is, ‘Mom, when am I going out?’ And it hurts," said Yadira Garcia, Wilbur's mother.

Teachers and administrators from Jordan High School have rallied behind Wilbur, writing a slew of letters of support detailing his dedication to his studies and his dream of becoming a doctor.

His mother notes that he dedicated his entire life to his education, often studying alone in his room for hours.

Meanwhile, Wilbur's older brother, who was able to visit him at Adelanto, expressed total heartbreak over seeing him in detention, noting that Wilbur looks like a child compared to everyone else who is currently being held there.

What's next:

The family has hired an attorney to represent Wilbur in his upcoming legal battle.

They are currently monitoring the immigration court system ahead of a scheduled hearing next week, where they hope the judge will grant him a release on bond so he can return home and prepare for college.