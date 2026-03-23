LA homeless crisis extends to people living inside storm drains

The Brief A disturbing discovery in South Los Angeles revealed people living inside storm drains amid unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Witnesses and neighbors expressed outrage and concern, saying the situation reflects ongoing neglect and repeated ignored reports. City officials called the conditions tragic and unacceptable, noting progress on homelessness but acknowledging more work is needed.



A disturbing discovery in South Los Angeles is shedding light on just how extreme the homelessness crisis has become, with some people now living inside the city’s storm drain system to survive.

The conditions were so unsafe that a FOX 11 crew had to move several blocks away before going live.

"What we saw there is hard to forget," FOX 11’s Matthew Seedorff reported.

Living underground

An exclusive look inside a storm drain revealed piles of trash, human waste, swarming flies and an overpowering stench.

Moments before, a person was seen climbing out of the drain — using the sewer system as shelter. The individual declined to speak on camera.

Conditions above ground

Above ground, the area near 88th Street and South Grand Avenue is lined with RVs, tents and trash.

Juan Naula, with the nonprofit Clean LA With Me, said he witnessed two people emerge from the storm drain while cleaning the street Monday.

"I can’t explain that. A person living like a rat — worse than a rat. Come on," Naula said.

He said it wasn’t an isolated incident. About two weeks earlier, he encountered another person living underground while cleaning a different street in South Los Angeles.

"Are you kidding me? It’s a human being. Why are we accepting this? All the officials — they have to do something," he said.

Frustration from neighbors

Neighbors say they’ve repeatedly reported the conditions but feel ignored.

"It pisses me off … we need your help. The public here needs that," said Latoia Thomas, a concerned neighbor.

Naula added, "This person doesn’t deserve to live like this."

Mayor’s office responds

In a statement, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the situation "tragic and unacceptable," adding it reflects years of systemic failures.

The statement noted street homelessness in Los Angeles has declined by 17% under Bass’ administration but acknowledged more work is needed.

City staff are expected to respond to the locations highlighted in the report.