Driver sought after bicyclist killed in LA hit-and-run crash

article

The Brief Traffic detectives are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado suspected in a deadly hit-and-run. The incident happened in LA's Harvard Heights neighborhood in broad daylight on Thursday, Sept. 25. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.



Traffic detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's West Division sought the public's help with identifying the driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the city's Harvard Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

LAPD officials said on Thursday, Sept. 25 around 12:30 p.m., the driver of a dark, green-colored Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on Harvard Boulevard near 11th Street.

While approaching 11th St., the driver allegedly struck a bicyclist who was traveling southbound. The driver did not stop to help, drove away from the scene, and continued going southbound on Harvard Blvd., authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by responding Los Angeles City paramedics. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD's West Traffic Division at 213-473-0222. A reward of up to $50,000 is available.

What we don't know:

The name of the bicyclist has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: