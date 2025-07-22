Bicyclist killed in San Fernando Valley hit-and-run; LAPD searching for driver

The Brief A 52-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver in Sun Valley late Monday night. Witnesses described the impact as "violent." The search continues for the suspect.



A 52-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Monday night while riding his bicycle in Sun Valley. Authorities are now searching for the suspect, who fled the scene without stopping.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision happened around 10:56 p.m. Monday near the 7800 block of Lankershim Boulevard, just south of Arminta Street.

Investigators say the driver was traveling southbound on Lankershim Blvd. when their vehicle hit a bicyclist who was crossing eastbound. The driver did not stop and left the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a nearby trauma center. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

What they're saying:

Witnesses at the scene described the impact as violent. One witness said the victim was thrown "10 or 15 feet in the air" and was bleeding from the back of his head. A friend who was riding in a nearby lane reportedly performed CPR before first responders arrived.

A witness also described the suspect's vehicle as a silver four-door truck with a bed, tinted windows, and visible front-end damage to the bumper.

What we don't know:

As of now, authorities have not released an official description of the suspect's vehicle. No arrests have been made, and the identity of the deceased bicyclist has not yet been made public.