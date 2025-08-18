Bicyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run crash

The Brief A man riding his bike was struck and killed in South LA's Broadway-Manchester neighborhood overnight. Officials said the deadly crash happened in front of the victim's dog. Investigators continue to canvas the scene for clues.



The search is on for the hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist and left him to die on a South Los Angeles street overnight.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of San Pedro and E. 95th streets in South LA's Broadway-Manchester neighborhood.

Investigators said the bicyclist was with his dog following him not too far behind when he was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing San Pedro St. The impact left debris scattered across the roadway, including pieces of food, wheels and what appeared to be a recycling cart.

His dog was not injured in the crash and was later taken by a volunteer group.

The victim was described as a man between 50 and 60 years old, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Loved ones gathered at the crash site to pay their respects and told FOX 11 he was collecting recyclables when he was hit.

LAPD investigators continue to canvas the scene for surveillance footage and other clues.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

A description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle was not available as the LAPD continues to investigate.

Community reaction:

Friends and neighbors familiar with the victim said he was often seen collecting recyclables in the area with his dog.

Juan Lino, who works at a nearby convenience store, described the victim as a nice guy who never caused any trouble.

What's next:

The LAPD Southeast Division is handling the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.