Pedestrian fatally struck in South LA hit-and-run crash

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

What we know:

LAPD officials said the crash was reported around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 22 at the intersection of S. Western Avenue and W. 54th Street in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood.

The early stages of the investigation reveal the vehicle was traveling southbound on Western Ave. when it struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The driver did not stop to help and drove away from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim and a description of the suspect's vehicle was not available.