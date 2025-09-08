Woman killed in Gardena hit-and-run crash; driver arrested

The Brief A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Gardena late Sunday night. The driver initially fled the scene but later turned themselves in and was arrested. The names of both the victim and the driver have not yet been released.



A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision late Sunday night in Gardena. Police say the driver initially fled the scene but later surrendered and was taken into custody.

What we know:

On Sunday, September 7, at 10:23 p.m., Gardena police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 14800 block of Western Avenue near 149th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a female pedestrian in the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld until her family can be notified.

According to Gardena police, the driver who struck her fled the area but later turned themselves in and was subsequently arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman killed or the name of the driver who turned themselves in.

The Gardena Police Department Traffic Bureau is now leading the investigation.

What they're saying:

Witnesses on the scene say the woman was crossing the street with her son, who was not seriously injured, when she was hit and killed on impact.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sergeant V. Gomez at (310) 217-6122 or Investigator J. Zamudio at (310) 217-6189.