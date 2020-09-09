LA girl goes from foster care to fashion model

Home sweet home for a young woman once in foster care. Cheyenne Roan-Santini transitioned into her own apartment but all the decor and furnishings were donated by the non-profit, A Sense of Home. They also had the good sense to reach out to a modeling agency which landed her modeling jobs with big brands like Reebok!

Chy's adorable looks and fantastic golden afro have helped her book modeling jobs in magazine and ads in stores.

Just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down stores Chy got to show off one of her ads to her birth father. That Reebok was in a DSW shoe store. It was a big deal given her foster care journey. "I'm in touch with my dad, we're establishing a relationship" she says. "We've come a long way, yeah."

It's her birth mom's history that has Chy in the fight to make a difference for others. She says her mother is homeless and battles mental illness. Chy was in foster care for three years and grateful to have had a loving foster mother. Now she's working to raise awareness on mental health.

Chy is 24 years old and now volunteers for the non-profit helping other foster youth get into their first apartment. A Sense of Home was founded by designer Georgie Smith and Melissa Goddard.

After sorting clothing donations from a company called Bleusalt, Chy got asked to model for their Kaia pant, as in model Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. 20% of the proceeds are going to A Sense of Home.

