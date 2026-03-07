Southern California gas prices skyrocket to record levels amid Middle East war

The Brief Gasoline prices in Los Angeles County jumped 17.5 cents on Saturday to $5.165, marking the largest one-day increase for the region since October 2012. The surge is driven by escalating war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, which has stranded 20 million barrels of oil daily and shuttered 20% of global LNG supply. Experts warn of an "extreme deficit" as shipping remains bottled up in the Strait of Hormuz, with domestic light crude unable to immediately offset global losses.



Gasoline prices across Southern California and the nation saw historic daily gains Saturday as military conflict in the Middle East throttled global energy supplies and sent crude oil past $90 a barrel.

What we know:

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County hit $5.165 on Saturday, a 17.5-cent jump that nearly mirrored the record 19.2-cent spike seen in 2012. Orange County saw a similar surge of 17.7 cents, bringing its average to $5.153.

These hikes follow the Feb. 28 joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran, which has since escalated into a regional war.

The conflict has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, leaving tankers carrying 20 million barrels of oil per day stranded.

Furthermore, retaliatory strikes by Iran on a Saudi refinery and a Qatari LNG facility have taken 9 million barrels of oil per day off the market and halted 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas supply.

As a result, American crude settled at $90.90 on Friday, up 36% in a single week.

High gas prices are displayed at a downtown Chevron station on March 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Local perspective:

The following breaks down the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline by county, based on the latest figures from AAA and the Oil Price Information Service as of Saturday, March 7:

What they're saying:

"It's unknown how long these price spikes will last or how high prices will climb — that will all depend on how long oil supplies remain disrupted," said Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist.

"The more news we get, the more it seems like this is going to last a really long time," stated Al Salazar, head of macro oil and gas research at Enverus.

Mark Doran, a consumer in Vermont, expressed skepticism regarding a quick resolution: "I don’t think there’s been an end in sight to any Middle East conflict that’s been started by us, so the fact that they say that there’s going to be an end that quickly is not believable."

What's next:

President Donald Trump indicated Monday that military operations against Iran are expected to last four to five weeks, though he noted the U.S. has the capability to go "far longer."

While the administration issued a plan Friday to insure up to $20 billion in maritime losses to restore trade confidence, energy experts at NYU warn that insurance cannot solve the physical threat of drones and mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Consumers can expect continued volatility as refineries begin the seasonal transition to more expensive summer-blend gasoline.