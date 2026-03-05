Iran War sends gas prices jumping across Southern California

article

Gas prices in Southern California are climbing again, with Los Angeles and Orange counties recording their largest daily increases since 2023.

The rise in prices is being directed to global tensions in the Middle East and seasonal fuel changes.

SoCal gas prices

By the numbers:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 7.9 cents Thursday to $4.88, its highest level since Nov. 10, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

In Orange County, the average price increased 9.2 cents to $4.841, also the highest since Nov. 10.

The current average price for regular gasoline in California is $4.810 while the national average is $3.251, according to data from AAA.

National gas prices

The national average price rose 5.3 cents, its highest amount since Sept. 11, 2024.

The national average price is 26.8 cents more than one week ago, 36 cents higher than one month ago and 14.4 cents greater than one year ago.

Why are gas prices rising?

Dig deeper:

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, global tensions are playing a major role in the recent spike.

"Gas prices are rising primarily due to a recent surge in crude oil following strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel," Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist said.

He said any conflict with Iran could send oil prices higher.

"Iran is a major oil producer and about a fifth of the oil consumed globally travels through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman," he added.

Seasonal factors are also contributing to higher prices. Refineries are beginning to transition to their more expensive summer-blend, and the demand typically increases as we near spring break travel.

