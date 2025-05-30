Eaton Fire 5 months later: A look at the progress that has been made

It's been nearly five months since the Eaton Fire erupted in Altadena, burning 14,021 acres and killing 18.

The fire, which erupted Jan. 7, destroyed over 9,000 structures and damaged another thousand.

Nearing the five-month anniversary, Los Angeles County officials are highlighting the progress and work that has been done to rebuild the community.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: An aerial view of properties cleared of wildfire debris which were burned in the Eaton Fire on May 22, 2025 in Altadena, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it has cleared 5,000 properties in the Eaton and Palisades fires burn zones, which represents half of the eligible properties, in just three months. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Debris removal progress

What they're saying:

According to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, over 5,000 (88%) of fire-damaged properties have been cleared of debris by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Of those 5,000 properties, 3,440 sites (60%) received final sign-off and returned to the county for follow-up.

Barger says the Corps currently has 81 active debris removal crews operating in the area, clearing roughly 57 properties per day. To date, they have removed over 1.3 million tons of debris.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is demonstrating exceptional speed, efficacy, and dedication in their debris removal mission in Altadena. Their tireless work is helping our community heal and rebuild faster than many thought possible. I wholeheartedly appreciate their commitment and am proud to work alongside them as we support Altadena’s road to recovery," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

Clearing parks and community spaces

In terms of parks and community spaces, Charles White Park is fully cleared, the Eaton Canyon Nature Center is 95% cleared, and Farnsworth Park is halfway complete.

Barger said all parks are projected to be fully cleared of debris within two weeks.

Work is also underway to clear debris at the Altadena Senior Center, The Bunny Museum, and Lifeline Church. Barger said some of these properties are in various stages of clearance, with some already completed and others pending final contract approvals.

Loma Alta Park became the first public park to reopen after the fire. Altadena had a grand re-opening celebration for Loma Alta Park on Saturday, May 10.

Debris Removal Permit Deadline

According to the county, property owners who have fire debris on their property and have opted out of the government-sponsored debris removal program must hire a contractor to complete the work.

Those who opted out or did not submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form must now obtain a Fire Debris Removal (FDR) permit and hire a licensed contractor by June 1.

County officials say if a permit is not obtained by the June 1 deadline, the property may be declared a Public Nuisance.