Fairview Fire: 2 dead, evacuations issued for about 3,400 homes

A large brush fire broke out in Hemet Monday, leaving at least two people dead, burning nearby homes and prompting evacuations for parts of the area.

The "Fairview Fire" broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. Cal Fire revealed the fire killed two people and injured a third person. At least seven homes were destroyed, Cal Fire said.

Officials said the two victims killed were in the same area and were trying to leave when they were overcome by the fire.

At last check, the fire stretched to about 2,400 acres and is about 5% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire Tuesday morning.

The Hemet Unified School District said schools will be closed Tuesday because of the fire.

Additionally, a boil water notice has been issued by the Eastern Municipal Water District for residents on Polly Butte Road and east of 41477 Gibbel Road. Officials said they anticcipate normal water service to return within the next 48 hours.

Videos from SkyFOX captured the moments where the fire extended into residential areas, destroying several homes.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Cal Fire announced an evacuation order has been issued for the following areas:

South of Stetson Avenue

North of Cactus Valley Road

West of Fairview Avenue

East of State Street

EVACUATION WARNINGS

Bautista Canyon Road, south of Stetson Road, north of the Two Streams trailhead

Evacuation Center

An evacuation center has been set up at Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

Small animals are allowed at this location.

(FOX 11)

Officials did not say when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.