Human remains found in Eaton Fire area, bringing death toll to 19

The Brief Human remains discovered in the Eaton Fire burn area have increased the death toll from the Jan. 7 wildfire to 19. The remains were found Monday in the 10 block of La Venezia Court.



The death toll from the Eaton Fire in Altadena has increased as officials discovered additional human remains.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said human remains were discovered Monday in the 10 block of La Venezia Court.

The remains were examined by a six-member Special Operations Response Team. The individual was not immediately identified and was listed as Doe #431.

The death toll from the Eaton Fire now stands at 19, while the death toll from the Palisades fire stands at 12. In total, 31 deaths were attributed to the January wildfires.

Dig deeper:

The Department of Medical Examiner relies on complex scientific methods of identification in these cases due to the condition of the remains. The methods may include dental record comparison, DNA comparison, medical records review, or use of radiographs to look for medical prosthetics and devices with associated serial numbers.

The Medical Examiner's office works with law enforcement agencies to gather information on suspected missing persons to conduct follow-ups with families, according to the department.

The backstory:

The Eaton Fire ignited around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 7 near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive in the foothills above Altadena during hurricane-force Santa Ana winds, according to Cal Fire. The blaze burned roughly 14,021 acres over 24 days, destroying about 9,414 structures and damaging another 1,074.