SoCal Edison launching compensation for Eaton Fire victims, but residents skeptical

Southern California Edison is preparing to launch a new program this fall to compensate victims of the Eaton Fire — but not everyone sees it as a goodwill gesture.

What we know:

The "Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program" promises direct payouts to eligible homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the blaze, which destroyed thousands of homes in Altadena earlier this year. The utility company says the program is voluntary and aims to help victims avoid the lengthy and costly process of litigation.

But for fire survivors like Mike Rothschild, the offer feels disingenuous.

What they're saying:

"We loved our neighborhood — the families walking their dogs, the sense of safety we had up here," Rothschild said. His home was reduced to rubble in the fire, and his family is now in the process of rebuilding — while also pursuing a lawsuit against SoCal Edison, which they believe is responsible for sparking the fire.

"To me, it felt very obvious what they were doing," Rothschild said of the compensation plan. "It felt very cynical… like they’re offering a few nickels now if we agree to give up potentially life-changing compensation later."

Attorney and Altadena resident Anastasia Mazzella is a partner at Kabateck LLP, who represents hundreds of Eaton Fire victims. She says the program is about financial damage control.

"This isn’t about Southern California Edison showing compassion. This is about containment," she said. "They’re preying on vulnerable fire victims, offering them a quick payday. But what a lot of people don’t realize is the legal consequences of taking it — they’re walking away from the full value of their claim and their day in court."

The other side:

In a statement, Southern California Edison defended the program, saying:

"Southern California Edison is offering people choices with its Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program. Eligible community members who have been impacted by the Eaton Fire can now choose to avoid the hassles and delays of lengthy and often costly litigation. The program is voluntary, and no one is obligated to participate or accept any offer."

Rothschild remains wary.

"They’re taking advantage of people’s need," he said. "They’re sort of admitting — without admitting — that they know they might be at fault. I hope the people in our community see this for what it is: dangling something shiny in front of us and hoping we’ll grab it."

