Fighting copper wire theft, LA approves $200K to further support LAPD's Heavy Metal Task Force

On the heels of what two city leaders describe as "success" in addressing copper wire theft, the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday approved an additional $200,000 to support the LAPD's Heavy Metal Task Force.

In a 12-2 vote, the City Council backed a funding request made by members Kevin de León and Traci Park to further support the LAPD's work. The money will be coming from de León's funding account for redevelopment projects in his 14th District.

"This additional funding will enhance our ability to combat these destructive crimes and ensure that our neighborhoods can be safe and secure," de León said in a statement.

"The success of the Heavy Metal Task Force sends a decisive message to criminals that Los Angeles will no longer allow you to use our city assets as your ATM. This ATM is closed. While we have had success with the results of the task force, we still have much more to do."

The Heavy Metal Task Force -- composed of officers from the LAPD's Central, Newton and Hollenbeck Divisions -- will continue to lead high-visibility patrols and undercover operations, and confront organized crime groups and protect the residents of Council District 14 and other areas, according to de León's office.

Councilwoman Eunisess Hernandez and Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez voted against it, and Councilman Paul Krekorian was absent during the vote.

While recognizing the impacts copper wire theft has had across the city, Hernandez has previously opposed punitive actions and supported alternative measures to address such crimes.

RELATED: LA copper wire theft: 82 arrested, 2,000 pounds of wires seized

During a news conference on July 30, de León and Park touted the success of the task force's work, which has so far resulted in the arrest of 82 people and recovery of about 2,000 pounds of stolen copper wire.

Earlier this year, de León called for the task force to focus on his 14th District, which includes neighborhoods in downtown such as Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. The Sixth Street Bridge, also in his district, has also been a huge target by copper wire thieves.

Over the past few months, council members expressed their frustration with ongoing challenges of copper wire theft and other precious metals. The city has spent millions of dollars repairing damage from copper wire theft, affecting street lights, statues, historical markers, and other infrastructure.

"It impacts the most vulnerable communities in the city of L.A., Black and brown neighborhoods," de León said at the news conference in July.

"It impacts youth at parks, senior citizens, single mothers at parks who get out of town by sundown because they're in fear for their life when they have to walk home."

Last month, Councilman Bob Blumenfield -- who represents the 3rd Council District, encompassing West San Fernando Valley neighborhoods -- called for a $25,000 reward for information leading to those responsible for the theft of 11 metal plaques ripped from the "Walk of Hearts" sidewalk in Woodland Hills.

The City Council approved the reward soon after to encourage the public to help identify a suspect responsible for ripping out plaques that lined a portion of Victory Boulevard, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.